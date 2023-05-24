Ukraine prosecutor general launches criminal proceedings on Belarus over transfers of Ukrainian children

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office told Reuters that it has launched criminal proceedings into "the forced transportation/deportation of over 19,000 children" from the occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv, including to Belarus.

"The fact and circumstances of taking Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the so-called 'recreational camps' in Belarus are currently under investigation in the mentioned criminal proceedings," it said.

The prosecutor general's office was responding to an earlier report by exiled Belarusian opposition leaders that said the Belarusian government has allegedly taken part in such deportations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)