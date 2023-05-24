Left Menu

Biden was briefed on truck incident outside White House

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on Tuesday morning about a rented box truck that ran into security barriers near the White House a day earlier, said White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre.

The driver, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was detained by the Secret Service and faces a battery of charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

