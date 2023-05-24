Left Menu

White House 'deeply concerned' by Russia's extension of detention of U.S. reporter Gershkovich

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:59 IST
President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about Russia security service's decision to extend the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Gershkovich, arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, was remanded in custody until Aug. 30 in Moscow on Tuesday, state news agency RIA reported, citing the court.

Jean-Pierre said Gershkovich and American citizen Paul Whelan should be released from Russian detention immediately. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

