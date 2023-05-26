Left Menu

CICA member countries deliberate on misuse of internet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:45 IST
A workshop organised by India for the member countries of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on ''Misuse of Internet'' concluded on Friday.

The two-day workshop saw experts deliberate on topics such as the misuse of the internet in organised crime, the use of malware and ransomware as a tool for financial crime and prevention of information and communication technology in crime against women.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Central Detective Training Institute, also deliberated on topics such as the use of dark web and cryptocurrency in illegal trade and terror, and futuristic information and communication technology crime and Internet of Things (IoT) hacks.

''The virtual workshop was addressed by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (D&ISA) in the MEA, Neeraj Sinha, Additional Director General, BPR&D, and Anurag Kumar, Director, BPR&D,'' a statement issued by the ministry said.

Representatives from several CICA member states, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan and Vietnam, participated in the virtual workshop.

