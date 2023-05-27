Maha: Man held for manhandling police official
A man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a senior police official at Nalasopara in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case, an official said.
The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case, an official said.
The incident took place on Thursday, after the accused was brought to a police station in connection with a case, an official said. ''A police team had gone to the residence of the accused and served a warrant to him before bringing him to the police station. There, the accused abused the senior inspector, pulled him by his collar and then pushed him due to which he fell down. The other police personnel overpowered the accused and placed him under arrest,'' the official of Tulinj police station said. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, he added.
