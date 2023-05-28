Left Menu

Case against man for beating up visually impaired mother in Thane

Her son, who was jobless, had eloped with a woman from their neighbourhood and based on a complaint, the police arrested him and he was imprisoned, he said.The victim later got him out on bail.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 09:09 IST
Case against man for beating up visually impaired mother in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up his visually impaired mother following a dispute, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday at their home in Vangani area, the official from Kulgaon police station said.

The 46-year-old victim, a widow, worked with the Thane Municipal Corporation. Her son, who was jobless, had eloped with a woman from their neighbourhood and based on a complaint, the police arrested him and he was imprisoned, he said.

The victim later got him out on bail. The mother-son used to have frequent quarrels as he was jobless, the official said. On Friday, the two again had a fight over the issue following which the man allegedly pulled his mother by her hair and banged her head against a wall, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023