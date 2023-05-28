Case against man for beating up visually impaired mother in Thane

Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up his visually impaired mother following a dispute, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday at their home in Vangani area, the official from Kulgaon police station said.

The 46-year-old victim, a widow, worked with the Thane Municipal Corporation. Her son, who was jobless, had eloped with a woman from their neighbourhood and based on a complaint, the police arrested him and he was imprisoned, he said.

The victim later got him out on bail. The mother-son used to have frequent quarrels as he was jobless, the official said. On Friday, the two again had a fight over the issue following which the man allegedly pulled his mother by her hair and banged her head against a wall, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

