Maha: Thane civic body orders evacuation of dilapidated buildings

The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has ordered its officials to immediately evacuate people living in dilapidated buildings, an official said on Sunday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar gave these directions while taking stock of the pre-monsoon preparedness and the status of dangerous buildings in the city on Saturday, he said.

There are at least 86 dangerous buildings falling under category C1 in the city, of which 37 structures have been vacated and 49 are still occupied, the official said.

Apart from this, there were also 192 buildings under C2 category in the city, he said, adding that power and water supply to C1 and C2 buildings will be cut.

The civic chief has said that the corporation will find an alternate accommodation for people living in dilapidated buildings, while those living in unauthorised dangerous buildings they will be accommodated in schools temporarily, the official said.

In case of C2 category buildings, which are yet to be vacated, occupants will be accommodated in transit camps in nearby schools, he said.

Buildings that come under C1 category must be evacuated and demolished immediately, while under C2 category, the buildings are vacated and repairs are undertaken in the dangerous parts of the structure.

At least 2,374 buildings in the city need repair without evacuation, 1,647 structures require minor repairs, the official said.

