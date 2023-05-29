Woman raped by minor boy in UP; probe on

A 19-year-old woman returning home after attending a wedding was allegedly raped in Kandhai police station area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night when a 17-year-old boy caught hold of the woman, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said. The victim informed her family about the incident after which a case was lodged. ''The boy is being questioned,'' Mishra said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and police are probing the incident, he added.

