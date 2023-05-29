Left Menu

Woman raped by minor boy in UP; probe on

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman returning home after attending a wedding was allegedly raped in Kandhai police station area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night when a 17-year-old boy caught hold of the woman, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said. The victim informed her family about the incident after which a case was lodged. ''The boy is being questioned,'' Mishra said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and police are probing the incident, he added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

