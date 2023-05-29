Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL39 CBI-2NDLD ROLLSROYCE **** CBI books Rolls Royce for alleged corruption in AJT deal New Delhi: The CBI has filed a corruption case against British aerospace and defence company Rolls Royce PLC, top executives of its Indian unit and arms dealers for alleged ''kickbacks'' in the procurement of Hawk 115 Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force and Navy, officials said. **** MDS14 ISRO-2LD SATELLITE **** GSLV-F12 successfully places second generation navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO Sriharikota, (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched and put into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit the first of a series of its second generation navigation satellites using a GSLV rocket. **** DEL15 DL-FIR-JANTAR-MANTAR **** Wrestlers were warned creating ruckus during parl building opening would not be tolerated: Police FIR New Delhi: Protesting wrestlers ignored police warning that creating a ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would ''harm national prestige'' and will not be tolerated but they tried to march towards it, according to an FIR registered against top grapplers. **** DEL58 DELHI-3RDLD GIRL MURDER **** 16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northeast Delhi neighbourhood New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in a busy bylane as passersby looked on in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area - an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the horrific killing appeared online. **** DEL37 UK-INDIA-JAISHANKAR **** Prevent misuse of democratic freedoms: Jaishankar tells visiting UK minister New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asked visiting British Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad to ensure security of India's diplomatic missions in the UK and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms. **** CAL31 MN-ARMY-ROUND UP **** Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur Imphal: At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and para-military forces across ethnic-strife riven Manipur, officials said on Monday. **** DEL53 MODI GOVT-ANNIVERSARY 2NDLD BJP **** Union ministers, CMs highlight Modi govt's successes in nationwide outreach to mark its nine years New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in a nationwide outreach on Monday to mark its nine years in office, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressing confidence of its re-election in 2024. **** DEL57 CONG-2NDLD GEHLOT-KHARGE **** Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Pilot meet Cong chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Seeking to resolve the infighting in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.**** MDS21 KA-LD GUARANTEES **** Guarantees implementation: Karnataka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of June 1 Cabinet meet Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a meeting with officials of various departments regarding the implementation of guarantees announced by the Congress party before the elections, ahead of the Cabinet assembling together on June 1 to decide on it. **** BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-UNEMPLOYMENT-SURVEY **** Unemployment rate dips to 6.8 pc in January-March 2023: Govt survey New Delhi: The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8 per cent during January-March 2023 from 8.2 per cent a year ago, the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) showed. **** LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-NIA-LD MALIK **** Delhi HC issues notice to Yasin Malik on NIA plea seeking death penalty for him in terror funding case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. **** LGD12 DL-HC-LD RBI-2000 NOTES **** HC dismisses plea challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it has been done to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and the court cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision. **** FOREIGN FGN27 UK-MAYOR-SIKH **** Birmingham gets first British Indian Lord Mayor London: Birmingham has got its first British-Indian Lord Mayor in Councillor Chaman Lal after the local councillors of the West Midlands city of England chose him to represent it as its first citizen. ****

