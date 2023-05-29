Left Menu

Canada calls Uganda's harsh anti-LGBTQ law 'abhorrent, cruel and unjust'

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:52 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday that Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which included the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" and was signed by President Yoweri Museveni, was "abhorrent, cruel and unjust."

Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, as in more than 30 African countries, but the new law goes further. It stipulates capital punishment for "serial offenders" against the law and also decrees a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

