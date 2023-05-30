Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 30

- The British government is locked in a stand-off with the official inquiry looking into its handling of the coronavirus crisis as the Cabinet Office on Monday refused to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson during his time as prime minister. - Swedish property company SBB is considering options including a sale as the group at the heart of the Scandinavian country's debt-fuelled real estate battles for survival.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 06:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 06:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- India files criminal complaint against Rolls-Royce and BAE - Cabinet Office in stand-off with COVID inquiry over Boris Johnson messages

- Embattled Swedish landlord SBB explores options including sale Overview

- India's top investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has filed a criminal complaint accusing Rolls-Royce Holdings and BAE Systems plc of engaging in corruption over deals to supply fighter jets to the country. - The British government is locked in a stand-off with the official inquiry looking into its handling of the coronavirus crisis as the Cabinet Office on Monday refused to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson during his time as prime minister.

- Swedish property company SBB is considering options including a sale as the group at the heart of the Scandinavian country's debt-fuelled real estate battles for survival. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023