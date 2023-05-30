PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- India files criminal complaint against Rolls-Royce and BAE - Cabinet Office in stand-off with COVID inquiry over Boris Johnson messages

- Embattled Swedish landlord SBB explores options including sale Overview

- India's top investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has filed a criminal complaint accusing Rolls-Royce Holdings and BAE Systems plc of engaging in corruption over deals to supply fighter jets to the country. - The British government is locked in a stand-off with the official inquiry looking into its handling of the coronavirus crisis as the Cabinet Office on Monday refused to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson during his time as prime minister.

- Swedish property company SBB is considering options including a sale as the group at the heart of the Scandinavian country's debt-fuelled real estate battles for survival. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

