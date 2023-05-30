NATO deploys additional forces to Kosovo following unrest

NATO said on Tuesday it was sending additional forces to Kosovo following clashes with Serb protesters in the region.

"In response to recent unrest and the injury of 30 members of NATO's Kosovo Force, NATO has directed the deployment of the Operational Reserve Forces (ORF) for the Western Balkans," it said in a statement.

