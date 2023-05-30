Left Menu

Russia has given passports to 1.5 million people in annexed Ukraine, says Russian PM

(Adds quotes, more details and background) May 30 (Reuters) - Russia has given passports to almost 1.5 million people living in the annexed parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions since last October, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:30 IST
Russia has given passports to 1.5 million people in annexed Ukraine, says Russian PM

(Adds quotes, more details and background) May 30 (Reuters) -

Russia has given passports to almost 1.5 million people living in the annexed parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions since last October, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday. Moscow claimed the four Ukrainian regions as its own last September, seven months after it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour. It does not fully control any of the regions, and the annexations are not recognised internationally.

"Since last October, almost 1.5 million people from the new regions have received a Russian passport," Mishustin told a government meeting. Russian officials call the four territories "the new regions". Mishustin said some 1.6 million people in the regions were receiving pensions and about 1.5 million were receiving social benefits.

"This support must be provided, I repeat, in a timely manner," he said. The combined prewar population of the four regions was estimated at approximately 8.9 million, but millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with many fleeing to other parts of the country or abroad. Also, many men aged between 18 and 60 are now serving in the armed forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last month giving those living in the annexed parts of Ukraine a path to Russian citizenship, but under the law those who decline or who do not legalise their status face deportation

. Mishustin made no mention of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Kyiv says it will retake all occupied territory, including Crimea, and has accused Moscow of trying to intimidate its citizens into accepting Russian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023