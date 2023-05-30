Left Menu

Peace in Manipur top priority, instructed officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace: Amit Shah

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in Manipur and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.

Shah said this after a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army here.

''Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,'' he tweeted.

The home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

