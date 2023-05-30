Peace in Manipur top priority, instructed officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace: Amit Shah
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in Manipur and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.
Shah said this after a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army here.
''Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,'' he tweeted.
The home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Union Home
- Manipur Police
- Imphal
- Central Armed Police Forces
- Shah
- Manipur
ALSO READ
UPSC offers alternative centres to candidates from Imphal for civil services prelims
Roadblocks on national highway to Imphal cleared, trucks with essentials start rolling
Manipur: Army recovers explosives in Imphal Valley, continues patrolling in affected areas
Manipur: Three incidents of fresh violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district
New Parliament Building an example of Prime Minister's farsightedness: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.