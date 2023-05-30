Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts search operations at bus terminals, rail stations

They have also rounded up suspicious people for verification, the statement said.Special Director General of Police law and order Arpit Shukla, who monitored the operation, said, We strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the operation. He said that around 550 teams involving over 5,000 police personnel were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at railway stations and bus stands.

Punjab Police Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all bus terminals and railway stations in the state as part of its ongoing drive against anti-social elements, an official said.

According to a statement, the operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Police teams used sniffer dogs and frisked people at railway stations and bus stands. They have also rounded up suspicious people for verification, the statement said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who monitored the operation, said, ''We strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the operation.'' He said that around 550 teams involving over 5,000 police personnel were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at railway stations and bus stands. Over 4,650 people were checked during the operation conducted at 195 bus stands and 146 railway stations in the state, the police officer said. He added that police teams have apprehended 34 suspicious people.

