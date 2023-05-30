Left Menu

Court sentences five men to 6 years in jail for assaulting, robbing man inside Mumbai suburban train

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:26 IST
Court sentences five men to 6 years in jail for assaulting, robbing man inside Mumbai suburban train
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Tuesday sentenced five people to six years in jail for assaulting and robbing a man inside a Mumbai suburban train in 2016.

The accused -- Hafiz Khan (27), Siman Shaikh (27), Vaibhav Kadam (27), Manni Vishwakarma (28) and Sachin Mashal (31) -- were found guilty by Additional Sessions Judge M S Kulkarni under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the testimony of the victim, Mahadev Zore, then a resident of the Wadala area, the incident took place on the night of December 30, 2016.

He boarded a suburban train for Wadala from Mankhurd on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway and was sitting in a first class compartment when five persons entered the train.

Zore said when the train reached Wadala, the accused prevented him from getting down and caught hold of him. The accused then robbed him of his golden chain, an ear ring, two mobile phones and some cash at knife point.

They hit him against an iron bar of the train and also assaulted him with a knife before getting down at the next station, he added.

The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and presented CCTV footage of Railway premises during the trial to secure conviction in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023