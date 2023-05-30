Court sentences five men to 6 years in jail for assaulting, robbing man inside Mumbai suburban train

A court here on Tuesday sentenced five people to six years in jail for assaulting and robbing a man inside a Mumbai suburban train in 2016.

The accused -- Hafiz Khan (27), Siman Shaikh (27), Vaibhav Kadam (27), Manni Vishwakarma (28) and Sachin Mashal (31) -- were found guilty by Additional Sessions Judge M S Kulkarni under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the testimony of the victim, Mahadev Zore, then a resident of the Wadala area, the incident took place on the night of December 30, 2016.

He boarded a suburban train for Wadala from Mankhurd on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway and was sitting in a first class compartment when five persons entered the train.

Zore said when the train reached Wadala, the accused prevented him from getting down and caught hold of him. The accused then robbed him of his golden chain, an ear ring, two mobile phones and some cash at knife point.

They hit him against an iron bar of the train and also assaulted him with a knife before getting down at the next station, he added.

The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and presented CCTV footage of Railway premises during the trial to secure conviction in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)