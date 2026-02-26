AIADMK's Rs 10,000 Promise Targets Economically Strapped Voters

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a significant electoral promise, pledging Rs 10,000 to families affected by economic hardships allegedly brought about by the DMK government's tenure. This promise aims to overshadow the Rs 5,000 relief distributed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Palaniswami, emphasizing the struggles faced by the Tamil Nadu populace under the current regime's inflation and tax increases, posits that his proposal has been warmly welcomed by the people. He urges that this financial difficulty, imposed by the DMK, is spurring voters towards change.

The AIADMK chief addressed constituents in Maduravoyal and Poonthamalli, stressing the perceived failures of the DMK and positioning his party as a beacon of hope and financial reprieve. Palaniswami criticized Stalin's economic relief strategies, advocating for an AIADMK victory in the upcoming elections.