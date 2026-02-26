Left Menu

AIADMK's Rs 10,000 Promise Targets Economically Strapped Voters

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami claims their Rs 10,000 relief promise will outshine DMK's Rs 5,000 offer amidst economic strain. He asserts DMK-induced hardships through inflation and taxes. The campaign targets DMK's governance, urging voters to elect AIADMK for financial relief and governance change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:42 IST
AIADMK's Rs 10,000 Promise Targets Economically Strapped Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a significant electoral promise, pledging Rs 10,000 to families affected by economic hardships allegedly brought about by the DMK government's tenure. This promise aims to overshadow the Rs 5,000 relief distributed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Palaniswami, emphasizing the struggles faced by the Tamil Nadu populace under the current regime's inflation and tax increases, posits that his proposal has been warmly welcomed by the people. He urges that this financial difficulty, imposed by the DMK, is spurring voters towards change.

The AIADMK chief addressed constituents in Maduravoyal and Poonthamalli, stressing the perceived failures of the DMK and positioning his party as a beacon of hope and financial reprieve. Palaniswami criticized Stalin's economic relief strategies, advocating for an AIADMK victory in the upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026