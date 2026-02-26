Left Menu

US-Cuba Tensions Spike Over Deadly Boat Shootout

A Florida-registered speed boat with armed US-based Cubans engaged in a deadly shootout with Cuban soldiers. Cuban government accuses the individuals of intending to incite terrorism, while US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seek to verify the facts. The incident threatens to heighten US-Cuba tensions.

Updated: 26-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:42 IST
US-Cuba Tensions Spike Over Deadly Boat Shootout
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A deadly confrontation unfolded off Cuba's coast as a Florida-registered speed boat, carrying armed Cubans residing in the US, clashed with Cuban soldiers. The Cuban government claims they intended to incite terrorism within the island nation.

Cuban officials reported that of the 10 passengers aboard, several have criminal histories, and two were identified due to their alleged ties to terrorism-related activities. The US, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeks to gather concrete facts regarding the incident.

This maritime skirmish comes amidst rising US-Cuba tensions, especially after President Trump's recent oil-related executive order. Cuban authorities insist on their right to protect national sovereignty, while US officials continue independent investigations into the matter.

