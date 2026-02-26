US-Cuba Tensions Spike Over Deadly Boat Shootout

A deadly confrontation unfolded off Cuba's coast as a Florida-registered speed boat, carrying armed Cubans residing in the US, clashed with Cuban soldiers. The Cuban government claims they intended to incite terrorism within the island nation.

Cuban officials reported that of the 10 passengers aboard, several have criminal histories, and two were identified due to their alleged ties to terrorism-related activities. The US, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeks to gather concrete facts regarding the incident.

This maritime skirmish comes amidst rising US-Cuba tensions, especially after President Trump's recent oil-related executive order. Cuban authorities insist on their right to protect national sovereignty, while US officials continue independent investigations into the matter.