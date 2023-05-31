Left Menu

Boeing 737 MAX relatives may pursue pre-impact victim compensation claims

The Ethiopian Airlines crash prompted the worldwide grounding of the MAX in March 2019 for 20 months, costing Boeing more than $20 billion. As a result of the 2021 agreement, lawyers for the Ethiopian Airlines victims agreed not to seek punitive damages and Boeing did not challenge the lawsuits being filed in Illinois.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:08 IST
Boeing 737 MAX relatives may pursue pre-impact victim compensation claims

A U.S. judge ruled late on Tuesday that relatives of those killed in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines crash may seek compensation for pain and suffering of passengers before the plane hit the ground. Boeing in 2021 agreed to acknowledge liability for compensatory damages in lawsuits filed by families of the 157 people killed in the fatal Ethiopian 737 MAX crash. In February, the U.S. planemaker sought to exclude any evidence of pain and suffering that passengers may have experienced before the crash.

"There is sufficient evidence to support a reasonable inference that these passengers experienced pre-impact fright and terror, and that experience is part of the 'process or manner of death,'" U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in Illinois wrote in his ruling, rejecting Boeing's motion. Boeing did not immediately comment.

Alonso added a jury could reasonably infer from evidence that the passengers "perceived that they were going to crash, horrifically, to their certain death." A total of 346 people were killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes - including the earlier October 2018 Lion Air crash in Indonesia. The Ethiopian Airlines crash prompted the worldwide grounding of the MAX in March 2019 for 20 months, costing Boeing more than $20 billion.

As a result of the 2021 agreement, lawyers for the Ethiopian Airlines victims agreed not to seek punitive damages and Boeing did not challenge the lawsuits being filed in Illinois. As of early May, cases involving around 80 victims had been settled leaving around 75 pending. The first of a series of trials is set for June 20. Lawyers for the victims said in a court filing "there is

no dispute that passengers and crew members were conscious and fully aware that the plane was plummeting before it actually crashed at nearly 600 mph." U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas separately ruled last year the 346 killed in the 737 MAX crashes were legally "crime victims" and wrote "Boeing's crime may properly be considered the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history."

A 2021 U.S. Justice Department agreement with the planemaker gave Boeing immunity from criminal prosecution over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane's flawed design. In return, Boeing paid $2.5 billion in fines and compensation to the government, airlines and a crash-victim fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023