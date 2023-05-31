Left Menu

70-yr-old woman killed in leopard attack in Gujarat

Last week, a leopard mauled to death an elderly woman when she was sleeping in her house in Sarovada village of Amreli district. Early this month, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Katar village of Amreli.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:11 IST
An 70-year-old woman has been mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Dahod district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday in Garbada forest range when the woman was walking towards a shop from her home in Chharchhoda village, the forest department said in a statement.

A leopard attacked the woman, identified as Rajliben Damor, who received grave injuries on her left hand and neck and died on the spot, the officials said. Cages were placed on strategic locations to trap the leopard, they said.

The state has witnessed a number of cases of human fatalities in leopard attacks in the recent past, especially in Amreli district of Saurashtra region. Last week, a leopard mauled to death an elderly woman when she was sleeping in her house in Sarovada village of Amreli district. Early this month, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Katar village of Amreli.

