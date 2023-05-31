Kremlin: Russia backs Kosovo's Serbs, their rights must be respected

Russia supports Kosovo's Serbian population and believes their legal rights and interests must be protected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov also told a regular news briefing that Moscow was following closely the unrest in Kosovo, which has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the country's northern Serb-majority area after votes last month.

