Kremlin: Russia backs Kosovo's Serbs, their rights must be respected
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:17 IST
Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia supports Kosovo's Serbian population and believes their legal rights and interests must be protected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Peskov also told a regular news briefing that Moscow was following closely the unrest in Kosovo, which has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the country's northern Serb-majority area after votes last month.
