Global Link Authorized by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Market Citizenship Program Internationally

With a track record of assisting over 100 families in obtaining their second citizenship from St. Kitts and Nevis, Global Link is now entrusted with the responsibility of marketing the citizenship by investment program on an international scale.St. Kitts and Nevis offers individuals the opportunity to acquire a second citizenship without the need to visit or have a minimum stay requirement.

Global Link Authorized by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Market Citizenship Program Internationally

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Saint Kitts And Nevis – Business Wire India Global Link, founded by Sunny Gehani, has been granted authorization by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to promote the citizenship program globally. With a track record of assisting over 100 families in obtaining their second citizenship from St. Kitts and Nevis, Global Link is now entrusted with the responsibility of marketing the citizenship by investment program on an international scale.

St. Kitts and Nevis offers individuals the opportunity to acquire a second citizenship without the need to visit or have a minimum stay requirement. This privilege allows successful applicants to enjoy visa-free travel to more than 155 countries, including popular destinations in Europe and the UK. In addition to the travel benefits, St. Kitts boasts attractive tax incentives, such as no personal income tax and zero capital gains tax, making it an appealing tax-free haven for investors.

Renowned as one of the oldest programs of its kind, St. Kitts and Nevis' second citizenship program extends to immediate family members. Spouses, children, parents, and even siblings can qualify for citizenship through the same application process, with a minimal additional cost.

Sunny Gehani and his team at Global Link provide comprehensive assistance throughout the entire application journey. From helping with the necessary paperwork to ensuring all documents are in order, Sunny's team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful application process. Moreover, their support extends beyond approval, assisting clients with obtaining driver's licenses, opening bank accounts, and even renouncing their previous citizenship if desired.

In addition to his role at Global Link, Sunny Gehani is a multifaceted entrepreneur with various business ventures. He owns ''The Big Cane'', a renowned brand of rum produced in St. Kitts. Furthermore, he has interests in duty-free stores, liquor and cigarette distribution, a cigar company, as well as a restaurant and bar, making him a prominent figure in the region.

To acquire St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, individuals can choose between making a donation of USD 125,000 to the government or investing in an approved real estate project. Detailed information, including the fee structure, can be found on the website www.globallink.international.

For those seeking additional information or interested in exploring the citizenship program, Sunny Gehani can be reached at sales@globallink.international or by calling +16462178512.

Global Link, under Sunny Gehani's guidance, aims to connect individuals worldwide to the benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis' citizenship program. With their expertise and the government's authorization, Global Link is poised to facilitate opportunities for international citizens seeking a second citizenship and the numerous advantages it brings.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Global Link - Authorized by Govt of St. Kitts & Nevis to market the Citizenship by investment program internationally Hon. Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Sunny Gehani - Global Link

