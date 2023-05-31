Left Menu

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Status reports are being filed before the court regarding the investigation in the said cases.As the cases are under investigation, it would be against the procedure to say anything before the report is filed in the court. The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:27 IST
Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under consideration and the status report of the investigation will be submitted to court, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Earlier, official sources said police had not found sufficient evidence in favour of the allegations levelled against Singh by female wrestlers and that it will submit the report within 15 days.

As the news came out in the media, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to say: ''It is clarified that this news is ''wrong'' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity.'' A police spokesperson also shared the same message with reporters, but after nearly an hour, the Delhi Police deleted its tweet. The public relations officer (PRO) also removed the message she had shared in the official WhatsApp group for reporters.

Later, the police spokesperson shared another message in Hindi that read: ''The cases filed by women wrestlers are still under consideration. Status reports are being filed before the court regarding the investigation in the said cases.

''As the cases are under investigation, it would be against the procedure to say anything before the report is filed in the court.'' The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration. The wrestlers were detained, before being released later.

The wrestlers then announced that they would immerse their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. But they did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

Farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday called for nationwide demonstrations on June 1 in support of the wrestlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023