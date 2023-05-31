Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukraine shelled two border settlements

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Wednesday that Ukraine had shelled two border settlements, but that no casualties had been reported.

"In Shebekino, fragments of artillery shells damaged one car and a section of the roadway. There are breakages in the power lines. Operational and emergency services are on the scene," Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement posted on the Telegram messenging app.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin said it was "concerned" at reports of shelling in Belgorod region, a border province which has repeatedly come under fire from Ukraine's neighbouring Kharkiv region.

