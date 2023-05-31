Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL53 UP-WRESTLERS-BRIJ BHUSHAN **** Will hang myself if charges against me proved: Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Barabanki (UP): Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges levelled by female wrestlers, on Wednesday said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him. **** DEL73 DL-POLICE-WRESTLERS-3RDLD PROBE **** Sexual harassment case against WFI chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police New Delhi: The sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under consideration and the status report of the investigation will be submitted to court, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. **** DEL80 SPO-WRESTLERS-LD ANURAG **** Don't take any step that could undermine sports, let probe be completed: Sports Minister to protesting wrestlers New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked protesting wrestlers not to take any step that could undermine sports or hurt players and said appropriate action will be taken once the probe into their allegations is completed, a day after the grapplers threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga. **** DEL97 GANDHI-CONG-LD BJP **** Cong, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US against PM Modi New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP sparred over Rahul Gandhi's ''one such specimen'' remark made in the US against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the ruling party slamming him as a ''fake Gandhi'' who ''insults'' India on foreign soil. **** DEL103 MN-2NDLD MHA **** Govt committed to restoring peace in Manipur, ensuring return of displaced people: Amit Shah Imphal: On the third day of his ongoing visit to violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday the government is committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring the return of all displaced people to their homes.

DEL98 ED-BANK FRAUD-ATTACH **** Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 124 cr worth assets of various associates of Chennai group New Delhi: Assets worth about Rs 124 crore that were in possession of various entities linked to the Chennai-based Surana Group of companies have been attached in connection with a money laundering investigation related to three alleged bank loan frauds worth a total Rs 3,986 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said Wednesday. **** DEL110 NIA-LD RAIDS **** PFI Phulwari Sharief conspiracy case: NIA raids 25 locations in three states New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday raided 25 locations across three states in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to radicalise and train cadres and members to carry out acts of terror and violence, an official said. **** DEL90 HEALTH-2NDLD TOBACCO **** OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warnings; health ministry amends rules New Delhi: India became the first country on Wednesday to make it mandatory for OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings and disclaimers as seen in movies screened in theatres and television programmes. **** BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-LD GDP **** India's GDP expands 6.1 pc in Q4, 7.2 pc in FY23 New Delhi: India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Wednesday. **** DEL100 BIZ-LD INFRA-GROWTH **** Key infra sector growth slows to 6-month low of 3.5 pc in April New Delhi: The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity. **** DEL43 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT **** Centre's fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 pc of GDP: CGA data New Delhi: The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 worked out to be 6.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as it was projected by the finance ministry in the revised budget estimates, according to government data released on Wednesday. **** LEGAL LGD19 UP-HC-LD GYANVAPI **** Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri issue: HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of suit filed by five Hindu women Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque compound. **** FOREIGN FGN61 SINGAPORE-INDIA-PRADHAN **** Singapore, India explore possibility of widening scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development Singapore: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held fruitful discussions with his Singaporean counterpart Chan Chun Sing on strengthening the existing ties and exploring the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagements in education and skill development. By Gurdip Singh **** FGN37 US-GANDHI-3RDLD MODI **** Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen' Santa Clara: There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ''one such specimen'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said. By Lalit K Jha **** RPA RPA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)