Punjab Police officer arrested for amassing disproportionate assets

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has arrested an assistant inspector general of the Punjab Police for acquiring properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A corruption case has been registered against Ashish Kapoor and his wife Kamal Kapoor after the allegations of acquiring unaccounted for assets were proven in a vigilance inquiry, the bureau stated in a release.

Kapoor allegedly acquired properties disproportionate to his known sources of income in Chandigarh and Mohali.

He was brought from the Patiala Central Jail, where he was lodged in connection with another case, on a production warrant and produced before a Mohali court.

The court sent him to police remand for three days.

A bureau spokesperson said the investigation revealed that Kapoor acquired movable and immovable assets in his and his wife's names in Chandigarh and Mohali between August 1, 2017 and August 31, 2022.

The properties had a market price much higher than the registered price, he said.

