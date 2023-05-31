Left Menu

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:55 IST
India and China on Wednesday held in-person diplomatic talks here and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a ''frank and open manner''.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations and to this objective both sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date. The meeting took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

''The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner,'' the MEA said.

''Restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations,'' it said.

''In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

