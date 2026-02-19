Ladakh Governor's Warm Wishes Mark Ramzan's Arrival

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, has conveyed warm greetings to the people of the region, particularly in Leh and Kargil, as the holy month of Ramzan commences. The Governor expressed his hope that this sacred month would bolster compassion, peace, and unity among the people.

In his message, Gupta emphasized the importance of this blessed period bringing health, harmony, and happiness to every family. He also highlighted the significance of reinforcing Ladakh's longstanding tradition of mutual respect, brotherhood, and communal harmony during Ramzan.

Governor Gupta encouraged the community to work collectively for social welfare, harmony, and inclusive development across the region, underscoring the spirit of the month as a time for togetherness and positive change.

