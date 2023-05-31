Left Menu

Arunachal cabinet approves new capital range police administration

The cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation of two years beyond prescribed upper age limit of 22 years for filling up of vacant posts of constables advertised by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB. In order to cater to the three upcoming ITIs, one each at Lungla, Pangin and Kanubari, the cabinet approved creation of 80 posts.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:13 IST
Itanagar, May 31 (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of a new Capital Range Police administration, headed by a deputy inspector general of police.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in its ninth meeting of the year, approved creation of Itanagar range police administration to ensure effective law & order in the state capital, a statement from the CMO said. The cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation of two years beyond prescribed upper age limit of 22 years for filling up of vacant posts of constables advertised by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). The cabinet also decided to strengthen the state Administrative Training Institute (ATI) to train direct recruit government employees including gazette officers at higher level such as the state civil services officers and other senior level officers and approved creation of four posts of deputy director (faculty) for ATI. In order to cater to the three upcoming ITIs, one each at Lungla, Pangin and Kanubari, the cabinet approved creation of 80 posts. The three ITI's will provide skill development training to a minimum of 600 youths of the state every year.

It also approved the denotification of 33 obsolete Ordinances/Acts to ensure reduction of compliance burden.

To ensure timely release of convicts after grant of bail, the cabinet approved amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Prison Manual 2017 which will do away with the delay faced in release of convicts after grant of bail.

It also approved restructuring of the work force in PWD aimed to enhance the department's work efficiency, the statement added.

