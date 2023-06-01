Woman among four booked for cheating investors of Rs 14 crore in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday said they have registered a criminal offence against four persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 14.24 crore.
The offence was registered on Tuesday at the Uran police station on a complaint lodged by a group of investors.
The accused cheated the investors between January and May 2023 by operating a chit fund and promising them good returns which were never paid, said the police.
A probe was underway, they added.
