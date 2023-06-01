Woman among four booked for cheating investors of Rs 14 crore in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday said they have registered a criminal offence against four persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 14.24 crore.

The offence was registered on Tuesday at the Uran police station on a complaint lodged by a group of investors.

The accused cheated the investors between January and May 2023 by operating a chit fund and promising them good returns which were never paid, said the police.

A probe was underway, they added.

