Left Menu

Regional force tackling east Congo violence extended to September

Doubts over its effectiveness grew in April after the force's head, Major General Jeff Nyagah, said he had resigned due to obstruction and threats to his safety. An EAC spokesperson confirmed reports that the force's mandate had been extended to September during a summit in Burundi on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 02:02 IST
Regional force tackling east Congo violence extended to September

A regional force set up to tackle militia violence in east Democratic Republic of Congo has been extended to September, a minister and a spokesperson for the force said on Wednesday. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) set up the EACRF military force in April last year to try to end bloodshed linked to decades of militant activity in Congo's east.

The force's future had been uncertain since its mandate expired in March, and EAC leaders had expressed differing views on how it should operate. Doubts over its effectiveness grew in April after the force's head, Major General Jeff Nyagah, said he had resigned due to obstruction and threats to his safety.

An EAC spokesperson confirmed reports that the force's mandate had been extended to September during a summit in Burundi on Wednesday. Congo's Defense Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba also confirmed the reports.

President Felix Tshisekedi has been openly critical of the EACRF. He accuses it of not being aggressive enough and failing to rein in the M23 rebel group, which launched an offensive in the east of the country last year. Tshisekedi had initially agreed to extend the EACRF's mandate until June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023