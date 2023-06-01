Left Menu

US asks Mexico to review alleged denial of workers' rights at Draxton facility

The United States has asked Mexico to review whether workers at a Draxton facility in the Mexican city of Irapuato were being denied the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 02:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 02:06 IST
US asks Mexico to review alleged denial of workers' rights at Draxton facility

The United States has asked Mexico to review whether workers at a Draxton facility in the Mexican city of Irapuato were being denied the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday. Since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade, known as the USMCA, took effect in 2020, USTR has launched a number of labor rights complaints against facilities in Mexico, including cases that have paved the way for new unions to secure better pay and benefits.

The U.S. had received information that hinted at the denial of labor rights including the termination of a union official and interference to control the union at the facility of Draxton, which is a manufacturer of cast and machined components with presence in automotive markets. When workers at the facility tried to organize a new union, led by the former official, they allegedly experienced intimidation, according to the USTR office.

Tai has asked the Mexican government to review the matter under the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism (RRM). Mexico has ten days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days from Wednesday to complete the review, the USTR office said. "The RRM is an effective enforcement tool to ensure that workers at the Draxton facility can freely exercise their rights without intimidation, harassment, or the fear of retribution," Tai said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023