North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows more spy satellite launches -KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 03:05 IST
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong has said her country's military spy satellite will soon enter into orbit and vowed to ramp up military surveillance efforts, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
Her remarks come after Pyongyang's satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure.
