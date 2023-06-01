Three dead in new night-time Kyiv attack - city officials

A new night-time attack on an eastern district of Kyiv on Thursday killed three people and injured several others, city officials said.

The Kyiv military administration, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said two of the dead were children in the attack that struck the Desnyanskyi region on the capital's eastern outskirts.

