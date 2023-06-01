Maha: Three women dead, four injured as rickshaw falls into drain

Three women died and four persons were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nullah (major drain) in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

''The deceased and injured are kin of the autorickshaw driver and were returning from Mumbai. Passersby took part in the rescue efforts. The wife, sister-in-law and daughter of the driver have died,'' he said.

