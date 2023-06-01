Mumbai: Two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh

Mumbai police have arrested two men with party drug mephedrone worth nearly Rs 51 lakh from a western suburb of the metropolis on Thursday, an official said. The Bandra unit of the crime branch’s anti-narcotics cell (ANC) intercepted two persons at Santosh Nagar in Goregaon East during patrolling in the early hours. During a search, ANC officials recovered 255 grams of mephedrone, also popular as ‘meow meow’, worth nearly Rs 51 lakh from the two, the official said. The duo told the police that they were trying to sell the contraband to their customers in the city and its suburbs, he said.

Both were placed under arrest after police registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

