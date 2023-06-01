Left Menu

UP STF nab two for duping PM AWAS Yojana applicants

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:26 IST
UP STF nab two for duping PM AWAS Yojana applicants
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) have arrested two men for allegedly duping applicants of central housing scheme PM AWAS Yojana by posing as government officials, police said on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the accused -- identified as Rajesh Singh alias Cheeta and Anil Singh alias Pradeep Mishra -- were arrested on Wednesday from Rajendra Factory area under Raniya Police Station of Kanpur Dehat district.

The duo would at random call people who have applied for the housing scheme and ask them to send Rs 4,000-5,000 for clearing the money allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the statement said.

''They would also ask people to open a bank account, and send the passbook and debit card of the account to them. They used this account to make fraudulent transactions,'' an STF official said.

Rajesh Singh is also accused in a 2020 murder and kidnapping case 2020. He began duping people after coming out on bail in October 2022, the statement said.

The STF has lodged an FIR at Raniya Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023