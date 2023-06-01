UP STF nab two for duping PM AWAS Yojana applicants

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) have arrested two men for allegedly duping applicants of central housing scheme PM AWAS Yojana by posing as government officials, police said on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the accused -- identified as Rajesh Singh alias Cheeta and Anil Singh alias Pradeep Mishra -- were arrested on Wednesday from Rajendra Factory area under Raniya Police Station of Kanpur Dehat district.

The duo would at random call people who have applied for the housing scheme and ask them to send Rs 4,000-5,000 for clearing the money allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the statement said.

''They would also ask people to open a bank account, and send the passbook and debit card of the account to them. They used this account to make fraudulent transactions,'' an STF official said.

Rajesh Singh is also accused in a 2020 murder and kidnapping case 2020. He began duping people after coming out on bail in October 2022, the statement said.

The STF has lodged an FIR at Raniya Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)