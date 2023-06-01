Russia's priority is to help residents affected by shelling near border -Kremlin
Russia's priority in its border region of Belgorod is to help residents and support those who need temporary relocation, the Kremlin said on Thursday, following three attempted cross-border incursions from Ukraine and heavy shelling of the area.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a regular news briefing that President Vladimir Putin was receiving updates on the situation in the town of Shebekino, a focal point of what Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said was shelling by Soviet-designed Grad 122 mm rockets.
