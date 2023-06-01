Three brothers drown while bathing in pond in UP's Mathura

Three brothers drowned to death while taking bath in a village pond in the Magorra area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Thursday when the children were taking bath in the pond and slipped into deep water, SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen said.

Hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot but failed to rescue the trio, Bishen said.

The bodies were later recovered by the villagers with the help of a police team, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj (6), Monu (8) and Sonu (10), the SP said, adding that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)