Left Menu

Maha: Woman revenue officer held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she demanded, an official said.The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.The complainant in the case is a lawyer.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:26 IST
Maha: Woman revenue officer held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she demanded, an official said.

The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The complainant in the case is a lawyer. He and his client had submitted an application to the revenue officer seeking certain changes in the land records. The accused, who was handling the file, demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from them for issuing the final report, the official added. The complainant lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the accused this afternoon and caught her accepting the bribe amount, he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023