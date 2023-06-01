Maha: Woman revenue officer held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she demanded, an official said.

The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The complainant in the case is a lawyer. He and his client had submitted an application to the revenue officer seeking certain changes in the land records. The accused, who was handling the file, demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from them for issuing the final report, the official added. The complainant lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the accused this afternoon and caught her accepting the bribe amount, he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

