CM Khattar asks officers to ensure speedy redressal of complaints on 'Jan Samvad' portal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officers to ensure timely and quick redressal of complaints received on the state's 'Jan Samvad' portal.

Chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries here, Khattar officials concerned to ''seriously'' consider the complaints and recommendations received in writing from the public during the 'Jan Samvad' (public-connect) programmes he has been holding in rural areas, an official statement said.

The chief minister asked all the attendees of the meeting to ensure that the portal is checked every seven days and to review the number of resolved complaints registered with their departments.

According to the statement, 7,200 complaints and demands have been registered so far on the Jan Samvad portal that was launched recently.

Khattar further directed that separate categories should be made for each review report at the departmental level.

''The Haryana government has implemented numerous e-governance programmes to make the common man's life easier and the launch of the Jan Samvad portal is a major step in this direction,'' the CM said.

Sharing his experiences during the Jan Samvad programmes, Khattar said people told him that despite submitting several copies of their written complaints to various public representatives, their applications used to get misplaced at times. To address this issue, the government launched the Jan Samvad portal where written complaints are digitally recorded and submitted to the concerned departments for further action, he said.

This portal updates people on the status of their complaints through SMS, he added.

Khattar asked the officers to fix a deadline for the redressal of every complaint received on the portal, adding that this will fix the accountability of the officer concerned.

The Jan Samvad portal also provides information regarding the ongoing government works at the village level, the statement said.

To ensure the smooth progress of work at the village level, apart from regular monitoring by the Chief Minister's Office, all nodal officers will now be able to access the portal daily and take necessary action, the statement added.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and D S Dhesi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, were among other attendees of the meeting.

