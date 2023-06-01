Left Menu

CM Khattar asks officers to ensure speedy redressal of complaints on 'Jan Samvad' portal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:48 IST
CM Khattar asks officers to ensure speedy redressal of complaints on 'Jan Samvad' portal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officers to ensure timely and quick redressal of complaints received on the state's 'Jan Samvad' portal.

Chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries here, Khattar officials concerned to ''seriously'' consider the complaints and recommendations received in writing from the public during the 'Jan Samvad' (public-connect) programmes he has been holding in rural areas, an official statement said.

The chief minister asked all the attendees of the meeting to ensure that the portal is checked every seven days and to review the number of resolved complaints registered with their departments.

According to the statement, 7,200 complaints and demands have been registered so far on the Jan Samvad portal that was launched recently.

Khattar further directed that separate categories should be made for each review report at the departmental level.

''The Haryana government has implemented numerous e-governance programmes to make the common man's life easier and the launch of the Jan Samvad portal is a major step in this direction,'' the CM said.

Sharing his experiences during the Jan Samvad programmes, Khattar said people told him that despite submitting several copies of their written complaints to various public representatives, their applications used to get misplaced at times. To address this issue, the government launched the Jan Samvad portal where written complaints are digitally recorded and submitted to the concerned departments for further action, he said.

This portal updates people on the status of their complaints through SMS, he added.

Khattar asked the officers to fix a deadline for the redressal of every complaint received on the portal, adding that this will fix the accountability of the officer concerned.

The Jan Samvad portal also provides information regarding the ongoing government works at the village level, the statement said.

To ensure the smooth progress of work at the village level, apart from regular monitoring by the Chief Minister's Office, all nodal officers will now be able to access the portal daily and take necessary action, the statement added.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and D S Dhesi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, were among other attendees of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023