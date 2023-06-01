Left Menu

Man jumps onto cousin sister's funeral pyre in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, battles for life

A 25-year-old man is battling for his life after he jumped onto his cousin sisters burning pyre at the funeral on Thursday in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.The mans relatives and villagers rescued him and admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they said, adding the reason behind his step is yet to be ascertained.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:10 IST
A 25-year-old man is battling for his life after he jumped onto his cousin sister's burning pyre at the funeral on Thursday in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

The man's relatives and villagers rescued him and admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they said, adding the reason behind his step is yet to be ascertained. Bhilwara Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra said police were informed by the hospital administration about Sukhdev Bhil, who jumped onto the burning pyre of his cousin sister in Manakya village.

The youth, who suffered 95 per cent burn injuries, is not in a position to give a statement, Mishra said. The matter is being probed, she added.

