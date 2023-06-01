Man held for live-in partner's death after consuming abortion pills

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh in connection with the death of his live-in partner after she allegedly consumed abortion pills without prescription, a police official said on Thursday.

Danish Khan alias Sameer Hasan (27) was held on May 29 during a probe into the death of the woman in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) in Bilaspur on March 8, the official said.

Bilaspur police had registered a zero FIR at the time and transferred it to Raigarh police since Khan and the woman were living together in a rented room near the Medical College in Chakradhar Nagar area. ''Her kin have claimed the man lied to her that he was unmarried. When she got pregnant, he gave her abortion pills without consulting doctors. Her health deteriorated after she consumed these pills and died in CIMS BIlaspur,'' he said.

Based on a video statement of the victim just before her death and statements of kin, Khan has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)