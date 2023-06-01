Left Menu

Man held for live-in partner's death after consuming abortion pills

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:15 IST
Man held for live-in partner's death after consuming abortion pills
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh in connection with the death of his live-in partner after she allegedly consumed abortion pills without prescription, a police official said on Thursday.

Danish Khan alias Sameer Hasan (27) was held on May 29 during a probe into the death of the woman in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) in Bilaspur on March 8, the official said.

Bilaspur police had registered a zero FIR at the time and transferred it to Raigarh police since Khan and the woman were living together in a rented room near the Medical College in Chakradhar Nagar area. ''Her kin have claimed the man lied to her that he was unmarried. When she got pregnant, he gave her abortion pills without consulting doctors. Her health deteriorated after she consumed these pills and died in CIMS BIlaspur,'' he said.

Based on a video statement of the victim just before her death and statements of kin, Khan has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023