Newlywed couple found dead in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:18 IST
A newly married couple was found dead in the Kaiserganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Pratap (23), along with his wife Pushpa (21), arrived at in-laws' house in Teprahan Purwa village on Wednesday after his marriage on May 30. The couple went to sleep late in the night after performing rituals, they said.

When the two did not come out of the room Thursday morning, the family members called them and when there was no response, they broke open the door and found that both were lying dead, police said.

There was no visible injury mark on the bodies and it is difficult to say anything about the cause of death before the post-mortem report arrives, Station House Officer Rajnath Singh said, adding investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

