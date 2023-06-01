Lahore High Court orders release of people detained under maintenance of public order following May 9 violence

A top court here on Thursday declared null and void the detention of all individuals in the Punjab province of Pakistan under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in the wake of May 9 violence and ordered their release if they were not wanted in any other case.

The order issued by Lahore High Court Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid on petitions challenging the arrest of activists and other people under the MPO in 11 districts of the province came as a relief to former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters as many of the party leaders are behind bars following the violent protests.

The May 9 violence following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case claimed the lives of more than 10 persons across Pakistan leading to a crackdown on PTI activists.

Thousands of PTI supporters were arrested following the violence on the ''Black Day'' in the history of Pakistan.

“The unpleasant and surprise events of May 9 under the shadow of the unbridled mob have defaced the peaceful and democratic image of the country and it was the responsibility of the government to arrange for law and order, but not in a way as resorted on the fateful,” said the judgement issued by the court.

Pakistan was embroiled in widespread protests following the arrest of former prime minister Khan on May 9 from the premises of Islamabad High Court by the National Accountability Board in the Al-Qadir corruption case.

The PTI chairman has said the trial of civilians in military courts meant that “a semi-martial law is already in place in the country” and “everything is happening on the wishes of those in power”.

Meanwhile, Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, reacting to the crackdown on PTI supporters, said: “This was a part of the London plan … they want to eliminate the PTI and everyone linked to the party.” Khan has been implicated in over one hundred cases since his ouster from power in April last year. He alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)