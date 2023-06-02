Left Menu

IMF deputy urges Sri Lanka to keep up momentum on economic reforms

Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is showing a "strong commitment" to implementing economic reforms but must continue this momentum amid a challenging economic environment, International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said on Thursday.

In a statement at the conclusion of his visit to Columbo, Okamura said continued open dialogue with Sri Lanka's creditors would help reach restructuring agreements that would restore debt sustainability in line with IMF targets for its $3 billion, 40 month loan to the struggling island country.

