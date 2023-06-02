Left Menu

Dutch want to buy Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from Swiss company -ANP agency

The Dutch government in February said it would deliver at least 100 Leopard One tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany and Denmark. The Defence ministry said the possible delivery reported by ANP was part of that original plan but did not immediately reply to a request for further details.

(Changes first paragraph and headline to focus on Swiss buy, adds background) AMSTERDAM, June 1 (Reuters) -

The Netherlands will ask the Swiss government for permission to buy Leopard 1 battle tanks from a Swiss company with the aim of delivering them to Ukraine, Dutch press agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing sources. The Dutch government

in February said it would deliver at least 100 Leopard One tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany and Denmark.

The Defence ministry said the possible delivery reported by ANP was part of that original plan but did not immediately reply to a request for further details. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month the Swiss government already backed the decommissioning of 25 advanced Leopard 2 battle tanks with a view to selling them back to Germany. But selling tanks is a sensitive issue in Switzerland as neutrality laws and a separate arms embargo mean the country is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

