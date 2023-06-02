Ukraine lifts air raid alerts across most of nation after Russia attacks

Ukrainian authorities on Friday lifted air raid alerts across most of the nation, including for the capital Kyiv, hours after Russia fired off a new round of aerial missiles, official websites showed.

Russia has launched around 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the start of May. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who earlier reported two separate waves of attacks, wrote on Telegram that there had been no calls for rescue services as a result of the latest attacks.

Ukraine regularly says its defences knock down the majority of Russia's missiles and drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)