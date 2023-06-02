Left Menu

Damen O’Connor to represent New Zealand at trade meetings

Damien O’Connor will also travel to France to vice-chair the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:15 IST
Damen O’Connor to represent New Zealand at trade meetings
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damen O’Connor will depart tomorrow for London to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Trade Ministers’ Meeting and then to Paris to vice-chair the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

“My travel to the United Kingdom is well-timed, with the United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (UK FTA) entering into force this week. New Zealand exporters have seen $37 million in tariffs immediately eliminated and the deal will boost our GDP by up to $1 billion dollars,” Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said.

“The Commonwealth Trade Ministers’ Meeting provides an opportunity to connect with our Commonwealth partners and discuss important issues for our region – such as outcomes on climate change and the commitment to a multilateral rules-based trading system.

“The Chris Hipkins Government understands that our exporters need diverse options and opportunities when it comes to trade. Since 2017, we have secured or upgraded seven FTAs and 73.5% of our export goods are now covered by an FTA – bringing savings for Kiwi businesses,” Damien O’Connor said.

Damien O’Connor will also travel to France to vice-chair the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

“Trade is key to our economic growth; one in four jobs depend on trade and we know that employment grows up to 12 per cent faster when businesses start exporting. Our job is to open as many doors as possible for Kiwi firms and to continue to advocate for their interests on the world stage,” Damien O’Connor said

“The OECD Ministerial Council Meeting brings together representatives from 38 Member States under the theme Securing a Resilient Future. As vice-chair, I will have the chance to highlight the ways in which New Zealand is already focussed on a resilient future with our Trade for All agenda and our commitment to open and inclusive trade.”

Damien O’Connor will also meet with trade counterparts from the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade, and Sustainability (ACCTS), the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement (DEPA), and the European Union.

Damien O’Connor departs tomorrow and will be travelling from 3 – 11 June.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023