Maha: Man held for assaulting girlfriend for refusing to get intimate with him

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend and banging her head against a rock after she refused to get intimate with him at a public place in suburban Bandra, police said on Friday.The woman who suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack is now stable and her boyfriend has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.The incident took place on Wednesday when the couple were at Bandra Bandstand, a popular promenade and coastal area in Mumbai.Police said accused Akash Mukherjee is a resident of Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:40 IST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend and banging her head against a rock after she refused to get intimate with him at a public place in suburban Bandra, police said on Friday.

The woman who suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack is now stable and her boyfriend has been booked for attempt to murder, he said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the couple were at Bandra Bandstand, a popular promenade and coastal area in Mumbai.

Police said accused Akash Mukherjee is a resident of Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai. He and his girlfriend, who is also aged 28 years, were colleagues in a company where he works and were in a relationship for the past few years.

On Wednesday, both took a local train from Kalyan to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and visited tourist spots like the Gateway of India and Girgaon Chowpatty before heading to Bandra Bandstand in the evening, he said.

After some time, Mukherjee told his girlfriend that he had embraced her religion to marry her. Soon, he demanded to get intimate with her prompting the woman to reject his advance, the official said. Enraged by her refusal, Mukherjee allegedly tried to strangle her and hit her head against a rock. He also tried to drown her in a drain following which she began screaming for help, the official said.

Those present near the spot called the police, who took Mukherjee into custody and sent the woman to the hospital. Based on his girlfriend’s statement, Bandra police arrested Mukherjee on the charge of attempt to murder. The woman, who sustained serious injuries, is stable now, added the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

